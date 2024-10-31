Jonathan Isaac News: Plays well in return from hip issue

Isaac (hip) logged 14 minutes off the bench and tallied eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

Isaac produced solid per-minute numbers in his return to the court following a three-game absence due to a left hip contusion. While Isaac and Moritz Wagner should continue to operate as the Magic's primary backup big men moving forward, Isaac's lengthy injury history could deter Orlando from scaling up his minutes dramatically, even once he becomes further removed from the hip issue. Between his 65 appearances in the regular season and postseason in 2023-24, Isaac topped 25 minutes on just four occasions.