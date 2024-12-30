Jonathan Isaac News: Pulls down nine boards

Isaac logged five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Nets.

This was Isaac's fourth game of the regular season with at least nine rebounds. His role continues to leave a lot to be desired, limiting him to a rebounding and shot-blocking specialist in fantasy formats with 4.7 boards and 1.3 blocks in just 16.7 minutes per contest.