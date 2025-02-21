Jonathan Isaac News: Quiet in victory over ATL

Isaac (back) registered two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Hawks.

Isaac saw limited playing time during his return from a one-game absence in the club's final contest before the All-Star break due to a back injury. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game. Isaac will likely continue to compete for playing time in the frontcourt behind Tristan da Silva, Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze. However, it's unlikely that Isaac will consistently receive more than 20 minutes per game in a healthy frontcourt.