Jonathan Isaac News: Sees 14 minutes in win

Isaac finished with four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 14 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over the Wizards.

Isaac continues to be used sparingly by the Magic. Over his last seven games, he's seen just 11.9 minutes per contest with 1.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks on 33.3 percent shooting from the field.