Jonathan Isaac News: Sees just eight minutes
Isaac ended Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Houston with two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and two steals in eight minutes.
Isaac has now been held to single-digit minutes in three straight contests. He does have a combined two blocks and five steals during that span, but he's miles off the fantasy radar in standard formats with these types of workloads.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now