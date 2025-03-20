Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac News: Sees just eight minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Isaac ended Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Houston with two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and two steals in eight minutes.

Isaac has now been held to single-digit minutes in three straight contests. He does have a combined two blocks and five steals during that span, but he's miles off the fantasy radar in standard formats with these types of workloads.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
