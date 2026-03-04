Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Added to injury report
Kuminga is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks with left knee inflammation, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.
Kuminga continues to be plagued by a nagging knee issue, which delayed his Hawks debut upon his arrival from Golden State. If the dynamic forward is unable to give it a go Wednesday, Zaccharie Risacher would be worthy of streaming consideration in shallow leagues and Corey Kispert in deeper formats.
