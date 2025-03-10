Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Could return later in week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Warriors are hopeful that Kuminga (ankle) will return later in the week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The team has been reluctant to put a concrete timetable on Kuminga's return, but that changed Monday during coach Steve Kerr's pre-game presser. Golden State will play Thursday against the Kings and Saturday against the Knicks, so if all goes well during the week, the 22-year-old will have a few chances to make his return following a lengthy absence due to a right ankle sprain. Kuminga hasn't seen any game action since Jan. 4.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
