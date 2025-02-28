Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Could return Monday vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:06pm

Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has not played since Jan. 4 against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, but Slater relays that the fourth-year forward is close to returning and could see the floor as early as Monday against the Hornets. Kuminga was averaging a career-best 16.8 points per game while shooting 34.5 percent from three-point range before going down with an ankle injury.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now