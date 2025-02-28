Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Could return Monday vs. Charlotte

Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has not played since Jan. 4 against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, but Slater relays that the fourth-year forward is close to returning and could see the floor as early as Monday against the Hornets. Kuminga was averaging a career-best 16.8 points per game while shooting 34.5 percent from three-point range before going down with an ankle injury.