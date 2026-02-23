Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 2:59pm

Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks last reported that Kuminga would be re-evaluated one week from Wednesday, but it appears he could have a chance to return earlier than initially indicated. Anthony Slater of ESPN.com notes the expectation is that Kuminga will ultimately gain clearance to make his team debut, but he'll need to prove his health leading up to tipoff before officially receiving the green light.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
