Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Could return Tuesday
Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The Hawks last reported that Kuminga would be re-evaluated one week from Wednesday, but it appears he could have a chance to return earlier than initially indicated. Anthony Slater of ESPN.com notes the expectation is that Kuminga will ultimately gain clearance to make his team debut, but he'll need to prove his health leading up to tipoff before officially receiving the green light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 914 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More