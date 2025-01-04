Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Dealing with significant sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 8:29pm

Kuminga is dealing with a significant right ankle sprain and will miss some time, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, but he could be looking at an extended absence. He'll undergo an MRI on Sunday, at which point fantasy managers will have a bit more clarity. In the short term, guys like Kyle Anderson, Moses Moody and Lindy Waters could potentially step into larger roles.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
