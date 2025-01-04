Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Done for night

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 4, 2025

Kuminga won't return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 19 minutes.

Kuminga landed awkwardly on his right ankle a couple minutes before halftime. He had a pretty significant limp and stayed in the back during halftime to apply ice. He should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Kings. If he can't go, guys like Lindy Waters and Moses Moody could see more minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
