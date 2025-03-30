Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Exits to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 4:59pm

Kuminga (undisclosed) exited to the locker room with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kuminga walked back to the locker room gingerly following a hard fall on a drive to the basket. The 22-year-old appeared to reach for his lower back after the fall, and if he's unable to return Sunday, Gui Santos could receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
