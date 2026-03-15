Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Iffy for Monday
Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Kuminga has missed four of the last five games due to a left knee injury, which now has his status for Monday in question. If he is unable to go, Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye figure to see expanded roles.
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