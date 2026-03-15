Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.

Kuminga has missed four of the last five games due to a left knee injury, which now has his status for Monday in question. If he is unable to go, Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye figure to see expanded roles.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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