Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Kuminga (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Kuminga has been held out of four of Atlanta's last six games while managing a left knee injury, and he is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest as well. If the 23-year-old forward isn't cleared to play, more minutes would be available for guys like Mouhamed Gueye, Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More