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Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kuminga (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Kuminga has been held out of four of Atlanta's last six games while managing a left knee injury, and he is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest as well. If the 23-year-old forward isn't cleared to play, more minutes would be available for guys like Mouhamed Gueye, Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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