Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Kuminga (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Kuminga has been held out of four of Atlanta's last six games while managing a left knee injury, and he is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest as well. If the 23-year-old forward isn't cleared to play, more minutes would be available for guys like Mouhamed Gueye, Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.