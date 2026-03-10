Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Missing third straight game
Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Kuminga continues to work through a lingering left knee injury that caused him to miss time with the Warriors earlier in the year before being traded to the Hawks in early February. Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher should both continue to see more minutes off the bench for as long as Kuminga is out of action. Kuminga's next chance to play is Thursday against the Nets.
