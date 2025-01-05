Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Out at least three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 9:40am

Kuminga will be re-evaluated in three weeks after an MRI confirmed that he sustained a significant lateral right ankle sprain in Saturday's 121-113 win over the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr had already been ruled Kuminga out for Sunday's game against the Kings, and after the young forward was sent in for tests, the Warriors learned they'll be without him for additional time beyond that. Given that the three-week timeline is merely a re-evaluation date, Kuminga's absence will most likely extend into February, and possibly through the All-Star break. Kyle Anderson, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters are all candidates to see increased playing time for as long as Kuminga is sidelined.

