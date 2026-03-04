Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Out for Wednesday
Kuminga (knee) won't play Wednesday in Milwaukee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Kuminga only has one more game this week, so managers currently going through the fantasy playoffs may want to consider cutting Kuminga for a player with more games. Kuminga's absence will open up minutes for Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert.
