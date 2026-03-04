Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Kuminga (knee) won't play Wednesday in Milwaukee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Kuminga only has one more game this week, so managers currently going through the fantasy playoffs may want to consider cutting Kuminga for a player with more games. Kuminga's absence will open up minutes for Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago