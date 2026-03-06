Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 2:07pm

Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Kuminga sat out Wednesday's win over Milwaukee due to left knee inflammation, and Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher absorbed his minutes. It'll be more of the same if he's out again Saturday, and managers can expect to get official confirmation on Kuminga's status closer to tipoff.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
