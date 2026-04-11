Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kuminga (knee) is questionable to face the Heat on Sunday.

Kuminga could get hit with a maintenance day for Atlanta's final regular-season game, which would open up minutes for Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert. Check back for another update on Kuminga closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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