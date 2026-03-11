Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Kuminga is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nets due to a left knee bone bruise.
Kuminga has missed the past three games with what was initially termed left knee "inflammation," but now his injury has been upgraded to a "bone bruise," which is a bit more severe. We'll have a better idea on Kuminga's status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he's forced to spend another game on the sidelines, Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher will continue to absorb his minutes.
