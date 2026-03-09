Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Kuminga is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee bone bruise.
The issue continues to plague Kuminga, who's in danger of missing a third contest in a row after also missing time with the Warriors earlier this year with the same injury. If Kuminga needs to sit out once more, Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert would both have a clearer path to minutes off the bench Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More