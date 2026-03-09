Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Kuminga is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee bone bruise.

The issue continues to plague Kuminga, who's in danger of missing a third contest in a row after also missing time with the Warriors earlier this year with the same injury. If Kuminga needs to sit out once more, Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert would both have a clearer path to minutes off the bench Tuesday.