Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Remains out for Monday
Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Charlotte.
Kuminga will miss his 27th consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Knicks. However, the 22-year-old forward could be nearing a return to game action in the near future, as he awaits the final clearance from medical staff, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
