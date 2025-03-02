Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Remains out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Charlotte.

Kuminga will miss his 27th consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Knicks. However, the 22-year-old forward could be nearing a return to game action in the near future, as he awaits the final clearance from medical staff, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

