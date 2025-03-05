Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Remains out to face Brooklyn
Kuminga (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kuminga will miss a 29th straight game due to a right ankle sprain. While the versatile forward doesn't have a timetable for a return, he's been getting closer and closer to a return, so perhaps he might return to the hardwood when the Warriors take on the Pistons on Saturday.
