Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Returns to practice

Kuminga (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, the Warriors announced.

Kuminga has been sidelined since sustaining a sprained right ankle Jan. 4 and participated in practice for the first time since suffering the injury. The Warriors didn't offer a timeline for return, instead stating that his return will be "based on his continued progress and physical readiness." Considering Kuminga just got cleared to practice, he should be expected to miss a few more games.