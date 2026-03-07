Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Kuminga (knee) will not play Saturday against the 76ers.

Kuminga was unable to shake his questionable tag and will be sidelined for a second straight contest. With this news, Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher could soak up some minutes at forward for Atlanta.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago