Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Ruled out versus Sacramento
Kuminga (knee) won't play Saturday against Sacramento, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.
It's the second of a back-to-back for Atlanta, so Kuminga's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Without the former Warrior on the floor, the door is open for Zaccharie Risacher to see more minutes.
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