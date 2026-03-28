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Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Ruled out versus Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 10:19am

Kuminga (knee) won't play Saturday against Sacramento, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

It's the second of a back-to-back for Atlanta, so Kuminga's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Without the former Warrior on the floor, the door is open for Zaccharie Risacher to see more minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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