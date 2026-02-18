Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: To miss at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 12:21pm

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Kuminga (knee) will be re-evaluated in about one week.

Kuminga remains in recovery mode after sustaining a left knee bone bruise in late January with the Warriors. As a result, it appears the forward will miss at least Atlanta's next four games before being re-evaluated. Until Kuminga is ready to make his Hawks debut, more playing time will remain available for Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
