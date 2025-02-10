Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Will be re-evaluated in 10 days

Kuminga (ankle) has resumed on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

As expected, Kuminga will not return to game action before the All-Star break due to a right ankle sprain. However, the 22-year-old has been ramping up in on-court workouts and could return as soon as Feb. 21 against the Kings. Kuminga appeared in 32 regular-season outings (10 starts) prior to his extended absence, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per game.