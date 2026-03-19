Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Won't play Friday
Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Houston.
Kuminga will hit the sidelines for the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Saturday's game against the Warriors. Kuminga's absence will open up minutes for Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.
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