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Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Houston.

Kuminga will hit the sidelines for the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Saturday's game against the Warriors. Kuminga's absence will open up minutes for Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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