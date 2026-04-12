Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Won't play Sunday

Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.

Kuminga will join several other Hawks players on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2021 first-rounder was acquired by Atlanta from Golden State in early February, and in 13 outings since March 12, Kuminga has averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.7 steals over 21.0 minutes, establishing himself as a key piece to the Hawks' rotation heading into the postseason. Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Buddy Hield and Keaton Wallace should all operate in expanded roles against the Heat.