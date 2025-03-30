Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 6:09pm

Kuminga won't return during Sunday's game against the Spurs due to right ankle soreness.

The 22-year-old forward exited to the locker room after a hard fall with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter, and he'll likely undergo further testing ahead of Tuesday's game against Memphis. He'll finish Sunday's matchup with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes. Gui Santos will likely receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Kuminga being sidelined.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
