Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Won't return Sunday

Kuminga won't return during Sunday's game against the Spurs due to right ankle soreness.

The 22-year-old forward exited to the locker room after a hard fall with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter, and he'll likely undergo further testing ahead of Tuesday's game against Memphis. He'll finish Sunday's matchup with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes. Gui Santos will likely receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Kuminga being sidelined.