Jonathan Kuminga News: Available to play

Kuminga (knee) is available for Wednesday's game in Dallas, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga has been in a shooting funk over the past two games, going just 2-for-11 from the floor, but maybe he'll be able to get things back on track against a Dallas team that ranks 25th in defensive efficiency. With Kuminga active, Zaccharie Risacher's role in the rotation is less certain.