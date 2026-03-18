Jonathan Kuminga News: Available to play
Kuminga (knee) is available for Wednesday's game in Dallas, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Kuminga has been in a shooting funk over the past two games, going just 2-for-11 from the floor, but maybe he'll be able to get things back on track against a Dallas team that ranks 25th in defensive efficiency. With Kuminga active, Zaccharie Risacher's role in the rotation is less certain.
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