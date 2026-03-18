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Jonathan Kuminga News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Kuminga (knee) is available for Wednesday's game in Dallas, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga has been in a shooting funk over the past two games, going just 2-for-11 from the floor, but maybe he'll be able to get things back on track against a Dallas team that ranks 25th in defensive efficiency. With Kuminga active, Zaccharie Risacher's role in the rotation is less certain.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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