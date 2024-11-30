Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Kuminga (illness) is available to play Saturday against the Suns.

Kuminga was deemed as probable Friday, so his availability for this matchup isn't entirely surprising. The forward has been a regular option off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr, but he started in the loss against the Thunder on Wednesday. He's averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the beginning of November.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now