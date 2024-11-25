Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Available vs. Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Kuminga (illness) will play Monday night against Brooklyn, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kuminga was considered a true game-time call leading up to Monday's matchup, and the team ultimately gave him clearance to take the court after he made it through pregame warmups. He's been deployed off the bench in 12 straight games and is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over this stretch.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now