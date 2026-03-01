Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Kuminga will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga was in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards, but he will return to the bench due to Jalen Johnson (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot) returning to the lineup. In two games with the Hawks, Kuminga has averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago