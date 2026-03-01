Jonathan Kuminga News: Back to bench

Kuminga will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga was in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards, but he will return to the bench due to Jalen Johnson (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot) returning to the lineup. In two games with the Hawks, Kuminga has averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest.