Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kuminga (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Brooklyn, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga will return to the hardwood after missing three straight matchups due to a left knee bone bruise. He's appeared in only three games since Jan. 22 but is averaging an impressive 21.3 points per contest on 67.7 percent shooting from the field during brief stretch.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
