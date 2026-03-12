Jonathan Kuminga News: Cleared to play
Kuminga (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Brooklyn, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Kuminga will return to the hardwood after missing three straight matchups due to a left knee bone bruise. He's appeared in only three games since Jan. 22 but is averaging an impressive 21.3 points per contest on 67.7 percent shooting from the field during brief stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More