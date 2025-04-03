Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kuminga (pelvis) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga will return to action following a one-game absence due to the right pelvic contusion that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Spurs. Entering Sunday's contest, the 22-year-old forward had averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 23.8 minutes per contest in his last five games.

