Jonathan Kuminga News: Cleared to play Thursday

Kuminga (pelvis) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga will return to action following a one-game absence due to the right pelvic contusion that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Spurs. Entering Sunday's contest, the 22-year-old forward had averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 23.8 minutes per contest in his last five games.