Jonathan Kuminga News: Efficient outing in return

Kuminga (ankle) registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Kings.

Kuminga produced an efficient performance during his return from a 31-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward operated under a minutes restriction, though he made the most of his limited run, scoring 18-plus for the 15th time across 33 appearances. The club will likely continue to work Kuminga back gradually after an extended absence, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he remains with the second unit for at least a few more games.