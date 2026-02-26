Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Enters starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kuminga is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Wizards on Thursday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga was impressive in his Hawks debut in Tuesday's blowout win against the Wizards, and he'll move into the starting five for Thursday's rematch due to the absences of Jalen Johnson (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot). Kuminga ended Tuesday's game with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago