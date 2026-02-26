Jonathan Kuminga News: Enters starting lineup

Kuminga is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Wizards on Thursday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kuminga was impressive in his Hawks debut in Tuesday's blowout win against the Wizards, and he'll move into the starting five for Thursday's rematch due to the absences of Jalen Johnson (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot). Kuminga ended Tuesday's game with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes.