Jonathan Kuminga News: Fares well off bench

Kuminga notched 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 victory over Portland.

Jalen Johnson (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot) returned to action Sunday, which pushed Kuminga to the bench, but he still played a sizable role off the bench and made the most of his minutes. He's off to a dream start in Atlanta, posting averages of 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers across three appearances.

