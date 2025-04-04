Jonathan Kuminga News: Flirts with double-double in return

Kuminga amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 victory over the Lakers.

Kuminga's pelvis injury kept him out of Sundays' win against the Spurs, but he returned with a solid line against the Lakers. Kuminga's contributions have been critical to Golden State's success, as the team has gone 8-3 since the forward's return from a 31-game absence. Thursday's performance was his best line since rejoining the team, and although he's only averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench since his return, he's been remarkably consistent.