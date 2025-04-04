Jonathan Kuminga News: Flirts with double-double in return
Kuminga amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 victory over the Lakers.
Kuminga's pelvis injury kept him out of Sundays' win against the Spurs, but he returned with a solid line against the Lakers. Kuminga's contributions have been critical to Golden State's success, as the team has gone 8-3 since the forward's return from a 31-game absence. Thursday's performance was his best line since rejoining the team, and although he's only averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench since his return, he's been remarkably consistent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now