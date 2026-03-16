Jonathan Kuminga News: Good to go Monday

Kuminga (knee) is available for Monday's game against Orlando, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Kuminga will shed the questionable tag and suit up for Monday's home contest after a left knee injury sidelined him for four of the previous five games. In four appearances (one start) with Atlanta, the forward is averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest.