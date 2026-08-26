Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Heading to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 4:05pm

Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuminga spent most of his career in Golden State before briefly suiting up for Atlanta during the 2025-26 campaign. In 294 career regular-season appearances, the 2021 No. 7 overall pick averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 22.1 minutes. He isn't the most efficient shooter from deep, but he will add more depth to a team that also acquired LaMelo Ball during the offseason. Kuminga might come off the bench, though that could change along the way.

Jonathan Kuminga
Minnesota Timberwolves
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