Jonathan Kuminga News: Impresses in team debut

Kuminga (knee) finished Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards with 27 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

Acquired from the Warriors earlier this month, Kuminga wasn't cleared to make his Hawks debut until Tuesday after a lengthy recovery from a left knee bone bruise. Though he made just his third appearance since Dec. 20, Kuminga didn't exhibit any signs of rust and caught fire in the third quarter, when he poured in 18 of his season-high 27 points. With starting power forward Jalen Johnson (hip) exiting in the first quarter and not returning to the contest, Kuminga could be next in line to move up to the top unit if Johnson is unable to play in the Hawks' rematch with the Wizards on Thursday.