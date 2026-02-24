Jonathan Kuminga News: Impressive in Atlanta debut
Kuminga (knee) finished Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards with 27 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes.
Kuminga was acquired by the Hawks from the Warriors in early February, but it wasn't until Tuesday when the fifth-year forward made his debut with Atlanta after he progressed enough in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise. It was just his third game since Dec. 20, but there didn't appear to be any rust for Kuminga, who scored 18 of his season-high 27 points in the third quarter. Jalen Johnson left in the first quarter and did not return due to a left hip flexor injury, and Kuminga would figure to take on an expanded role if the former were to miss any time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 204 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 195 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 915 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More