Jonathan Kuminga News: Impressive in Atlanta debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 8:20pm

Kuminga (knee) finished Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards with 27 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

Kuminga was acquired by the Hawks from the Warriors in early February, but it wasn't until Tuesday when the fifth-year forward made his debut with Atlanta after he progressed enough in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise. It was just his third game since Dec. 20, but there didn't appear to be any rust for Kuminga, who scored 18 of his season-high 27 points in the third quarter. Jalen Johnson left in the first quarter and did not return due to a left hip flexor injury, and Kuminga would figure to take on an expanded role if the former were to miss any time.

