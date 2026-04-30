Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Indifferent end to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Kuminga contributed 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kuminga closed the chapter on another disappointing season, undoubtedly raising some questions heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Although the trade from Golden State to Atlanta allowed him to play meaningful basketball, his impact was certainly less than adequate. In 22 games as a Hawk, Kuminga averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 250 in standard fantasy formats.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
38 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
40 days ago