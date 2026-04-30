Jonathan Kuminga News: Indifferent end to season
Kuminga contributed 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Kuminga closed the chapter on another disappointing season, undoubtedly raising some questions heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Although the trade from Golden State to Atlanta allowed him to play meaningful basketball, his impact was certainly less than adequate. In 22 games as a Hawk, Kuminga averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 250 in standard fantasy formats.
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