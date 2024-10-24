Jonathan Kuminga News: Inefficient in blowout win

Kuminga totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Despite starting, Kuminga logged just 20 minutes Wednesday as the Warriors had amassed a hefty lead by the end of the third quarter. With Klay Thompson leaving for Dallas in free agency, Kuminga is expected to establish himself as one of Golden State's top scoring options behind Stephen Curry this season.