Jonathan Kuminga News: Lands career-high 34 points

Kuminga closed Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers with 34 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes.

Kuminga kept the Warriors competitive Friday, scoring a career-high 34 points. Despite coming off the bench, Kuminga was able to log a season-high 37 minutes, scoring double-digits for the 13th straight game. While the scoring has been encouraging, his lack of peripheral production has been somewhat of an issue, averaging just 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals for the season.