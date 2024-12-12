Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Leads team in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Kuminga totaled 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Rockets.

Kuminga has started in each of Golden State's last five outings and is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 32.6 minutes over that span. However, Kuminga has struggled mightily from the charity stripe this season, converting just 58.2 percent of his 4.1 free-throw attempts per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
