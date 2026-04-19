Jonathan Kuminga News: Muted effort in loss
Kuminga had eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Kuminga failed to produce anything of note, despite playing 27 minutes off the bench. Outside of a couple of encouraging performances, Kuminga has been unable to be a key contributor for his new team. Should Atlanta have visions of upsetting New York, Kuminga is going to have to be more of an all-around contributor.
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